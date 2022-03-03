Skip to main content

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About LeBron James

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards sent out a tweet about Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

During Tuesday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet about LeBron James.  

The tweet from Kuzma can be seen embedded below. 

Kuzma's tweet said: "Awwww 💩 Y’all got Bron taking charges 🤣🤣🤣 I see u @KingJames" 

Kuzma is in his first season with the Washington Wizards after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Lakers.    

He was a teammate with Lebron James for the first three seasons that James played on the Lakers.    

In 2020, the pair won a championship together in the NBA's bubble.  

This past offseason Kuzma was traded from the Lakers to the Wizards in the massive deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.   

The Wizards are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-33 record. 

