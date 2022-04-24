Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost Game 3

Kyrie Irving met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 3 to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets lost a pivotal Game 3 matchup when they fell 109-103 to the Boston Celtics at home on Saturday evening at Barclays Center.

The Nets are now in an 0-3 hole, which no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from in a playoff series.

After the game, All-Star Kyrie Irving met with the media.

Irving's first season with the Nets, Kevin Durant was still recovering from his injury, so he did not play the entire year and the Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs.

Last season, the Nets went to the second-round of the playoffs but lost in a Game 7 on their home floor to the Milwaukee Bucks.

If they lose in the first-round this year, it will be safe to say that Irving and Durant's tenure in Brooklyn has been a major disappointment to date.

As for the Celtics, they have looked phenomenal and are coming off of losing to the Nets in the first-round of the playoffs last season.

