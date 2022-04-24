Skip to main content

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost Game 3

Kyrie Irving met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 3 to the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets lost a pivotal Game 3 matchup when they fell 109-103 to the Boston Celtics at home on Saturday evening at Barclays Center. 

The Nets are now in an 0-3 hole, which no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from in a playoff series. 

After the game, All-Star Kyrie Irving met with the media. 

Irving's first season with the Nets, Kevin Durant was still recovering from his injury, so he did not play the entire year and the Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs. 

Last season, the Nets went to the second-round of the playoffs but lost in a Game 7 on their home floor to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

If they lose in the first-round this year, it will be safe to say that Irving and Durant's tenure in Brooklyn has been a major disappointment to date. 

As for the Celtics, they have looked phenomenal and are coming off of losing to the Nets in the first-round of the playoffs last season. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

