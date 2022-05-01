Skip to main content

LOOK: Kyrie Irving Posted 4 Photos To His Instagram Story On Sunday

Kyrie Irving posted four photos to his Instagram story Sunday. The Brooklyn Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics begin their second-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving posted four photos to his Instagram story on Sunday afternoon.  

Kyrie Irving's Instagram story on Sunday, May 1. 

Irving and the Nets got swept by the Boston Celtics on Monday on their home court at Barclays Center.   

They never got blown out in any of the four games that they played, but the Celtics always made the better plays late in the game that the Nets failed to make. 

The Nets were either blowing leads and failing to close, or making a late run only to be outplayed down the stretch. 

Irving won an NBA Title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, and also played for the Celtics for two seasons prior to signing with the Nets in the summer of 2019.

Irving and Kevin Durant have failed to get out of the second-round of the playoffs in their tenure together. 

Irving has also never been to a conference finals (or Finals) since leaving James and the Cavs. 

Meanwhile, the Celtics will begin their second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon in Boston. 

The Bucks were the team who sent the Nets home in the playoffs last season (in the second-round). 

