Kyrie Irving's Viral Tweet After Getting Eliminated

Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Monday night at Barclays Center by a score of 116-112. 

The loss ended their season as the Celtics won all four games against them in the first-round.  

They were the only team in the NBA this season to get swept in the first-round of the playoffs. 

For a team with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, it's arguably one of the biggest disappointments of the last decade. 

On Tuesday, star point guard Irving sent out a tweet. 

Irving's tweet: "We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I wanted to congratulate my brothers in that Celtics locker room. They earned the series Win and I wish them well as they advance. Nothing but love competing against them." 

Irving used to play for the Celtics (for two seasons) before he signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019.  

In his tenure with the Nets he has never been out of the second-round of the playoffs. 

As for the Celtics, they look like a legitimate contender to win the Eastern Conference, and they will face the winner of Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls in the second-round. 

