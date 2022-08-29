Video Of Hornets' All-Star LaMelo Ball Is Going Viral

Skip to main content
LOOK: LaMelo Ball's Incredible Ferrari Spotted By A Fan

On Monday, a video of Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is going viral.
LaMelo Ball just finished up playing his second in the NBA, and he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.  

He was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, and has become the face of their franchise.  

Last season, at just 20-years-old, he made the NBA All-Star Game. 

There is no question that he is on the verge of becoming one of the top players in the league over the next few years. 

Right now, he is already one of the most famous players in the NBA and he has over nine million followers on Instagram. 

On Monday, a video of Ball is going viral on Twitter (Bleacher Report shared the video on Twitter). 

He was spotted by a fan leaving the store, and putting his bags into his customized Ferrari. 

The video was originally shared to TikTok (on Sunday) by star_hollywood. 

Ball just recently turned 21-years-old last week. 

He has been very famous since a young age, because he is the youngest of three Ball brothers. 

His oldest brother, Lonzo, currently plays for the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Meanwhile, LiAngelo (his middle brother) has played for the Hornets' NBA Summer League team in each of the last two summers. 

Finally, his father, LaVar, is very well known for hyping up his three sons and being a good father who helped them all have good basketball careers. 

