LeBron James' Viral Tweet On Monday

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James quote tweeted a tweet of his son playing basketball. James is entering his fourth season with the Lakers, and has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

On Monday, Hoop Central shared a clip of Bronny James throwing down a dunk, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James quote tweeted the highlight of his son with several emojis.

The post from James has over 37,000 likes in just six hours.

Bronny is 17-years-old, so he will be eligible for the NBA Draft in two years (2024).

As for LeBron, he is coming off another impressive season, but the Lakers struggled. 

They finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, which meant they not only missed the playoffs, but they also missed the play-in tournament. 

With superstars (and former superstars) on the roster such as Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and James, the season was a major disappointment. 

They had been seen as a team who should have been competing for a title.

In 2020, James led the Lakers to their first title since 2010, and then in 2021 they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. 

