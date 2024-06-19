Sparks Rookie Cameron Brink Releases Statement After ACL Injury
Cameron Brink's rookie campaign is likely over. The Los Angeles Sparks star and No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft sustained an ACL tear in her left leg in Tuesday night's game against the Connecticut Sun, which will probably keep her sidelined for the remainder of the season.
Wednesday, the team announced that Brink suffered an ACL tear in the first quarter of the game. She was carried off the court and did not return to action. The Sparks did not provide a timetable for the rookie's return, but it will not likely be until the 2025 season.
After the news, Brink released a statement of her own on social media. She took to Instagram to address the injury.
"You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does," Brink wrote. "This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger.
"I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life — I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers."
Brink was off to a solid rookie campaign, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. She recorded the first double-double of her WNBA career on June 7, scoring 10 points and collecting 10 rebounds in a win over the Dallas Wings.
Several WNBA players reached out to Brink to wish her well in her recovery, including Chicago Sky star and fellow rookie Angel Reese.