WATCH: You Won't Believe This Viral Move That Luka Doncic Had In Game 2

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks lost Game 2 of their second-round playoff series to the Phoenix Suns. During the game, Doncic had an incredible move on Cam Johnson that went viral on social media.

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening in Arizona by a score of 129-109 to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series.

During the game, All-Star forward Luka Doncic had an incredible move on Cam Johnson that went viral on social media.

Doncic had 45 points in Game 1 and then went off for 35 points in Game 2.

However, his fantastic move and huge scoring numbers have gone to waste through the first two contests.

The Suns look like the much more complete team, because they are not relying on just one player to do all of the heavy lifting.

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Dallas, so all of the pressure is on the Mavs to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole.

This is the first time that the franchise has been out of the first-round of the playoffs since their championship season in 2011.

