Here's What Luka Doncic Said After Game 6

The Dallas Mavericks saved their season on Thursday night when they crushed the Phoenix Suns by a score of 113-86 to tie up their second-round playoff series at 3-3.

Neither team has won game on the road, and each team has looked unstoppable at home.

Luka Doncic finished the big win with 33 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

Afterwards, he met with the media.

"This team is special," Doncic said. "These our great guys, and we play hard, and we help each other."

Doncic is in the second-round of the playoffs for the first time in his career.

The last two seasons he had been knocked out of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first-round.

It's also the first time the franchise has been to the second-round of the playoffs since 2011.

As for the Suns, they made the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Game 7 of the series will be on Sunday in Arizona, and the winner will move on to the Western Conference for a chance at the NBA Finals.

