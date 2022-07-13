LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweets Viral Photo

Skip to main content
On Tuesday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with a photo, and the post is going viral on Twitter. 

The photo has nearly 29,000 likes in just 12 hours. 

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had a very good season, but they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs (in seven games). 

In the first-round, they crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games, but Khris Middleton got injured during the series and they were without the sharpshooter for the entire second-round series against the Celtics. 

Therefore, they had to face off with the Celtics, who had one of the best defenses of all-time without their second best offensive player. 

The Celtics ended up making it all the way to the NBA Finals by beating Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. 

In 2021, the Bucks won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, which was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career. 

He is now a two-time NBA MVP, Defensive Player of The Year, NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP. 

The resume is wildly impressive considering he is just 27-years-old, and was drafted in 2013. 

If Antetokounmpo and the Bucks can continue this kind of success over the next few seasons, he could end up being one of the top-25 players to ever play in the NBA. 

The Bucks have a loaded roster with an Eastern Conference that appears to be wide open. 

They very well could end up winning another NBA Championship in the next two seasons. 

