NBA Champion Has A BOLD Quote About Russell Westbrook

On ESPN's Get Up, Boston Celtics star Kendrick Perkins had a bold quote about Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins had a bold quote about Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. 

"If he's not careful, his career could possibly end like Allen Iverson's career did," Perkins sad. 

Iverson was one of the best players to ever play in the NBA.    

During the 2010 season (his last in the NBA), he played just 28 games for the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies and averaged. 

The following season he played in Turkey. 

For his career, he averaged 26.7 points per game and he took the 76ers to the NBA Finals in 2001. 

As for Westbrook, he is also one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball, and he is the all-time triple-double leader in league history. 

He's been to one NBA Finals (and lost) just like Iverson, and he is also a nine-time NBAn All-Star and was the 2017 NBA MVP. 

Over his career, he has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Lakers. 

He had played 11 straight seasons with the Thunder, but the last three seasons he has been on a new team every year. 

There have been rumblings about his future with the Lakers all offseason. 

He will turn 34-years-old next season, but he is still a very good player. 

This past season, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games for the Lakers. 

As for Perkins, he is a 14-year NBA veteran, and he won the 2008 NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics.  

