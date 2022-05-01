A Very Special Guest Was At Bucks-Celtics Game 1

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was in attendance for Game 1 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in Massachusetts.

The Boston Celtics hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon in Massachusetts, and a very special guest was in attendance.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made an appearance at the game.

Boston is a die-hard sports town, so to see their star quarterback in attendance for their basketball team is something that will make the fans very happy.

Jones has the tall task of replacing the shoes of Tom Brady, who was the quarterback in New England for six Super Bowl Championships.

This season, the Pats did make the playoffs, so Jones is off to a good start.

As for the Celtics, they had a rough afternoon and had no answers at all for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

They had been riding high coming into the series, because they swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round.

The sweep shocked the entire NBA, because the Nets are led by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Jayson Tatum has been playing a top-ten player in the world, and the supporting cast of Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown had also been rolling too.

