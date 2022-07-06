WATCH: Viral Video Of Derrick Rose

On Tuesday, a video of Derrick Rose at a drive thru is going viral on Twitter.

The video is originally from prettymieshh1/TT, and it was reposted by Overtime.

Rose is coming off a season where he missed 56 games due to injury, and the Knicks finished the year as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Therefore, they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament, which was a huge let down after they were the fourth seed in the east in 2021.

The former MVP has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves over the 13-years that he has been in the NBA.

In the 26 games that he played, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball