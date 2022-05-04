Skip to main content

Charles Barkley Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The World

On Tuesday, TNT's Charles Barkley said that he thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world. The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of a second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

On Tuesday, TNT's Charles Barkley shared who he thinks is the best basketball player in the world. 

"This dude is the best basketball player in the world, and I'm willing to say by far," Barkley said of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The high praise is carries merit, because Barkley is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA and he is a Basketball Hall of Famer. 

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the NBA Title in 2021 against the Phoenix Suns, which was the first title of his career. 

In addition to winning the Finals MVP, he is also a two-time league MVP and Defensive Player of The Year winner. 

Even more impressive, he is just 27-years-old so he is a long ways to go in his eventual Hall of Fame career. 

The Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the playoffs in just five games and they beat the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. 

They have been playing without Khris Middleton since Game 2 of the first-round, but Antetokounmpo has been playing so well that the team has still been playing exceptional. 

