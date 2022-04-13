Patrick Beverley's Viral Instagram Post That Has Been Deleted

On Tuesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Western Conference when they defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 109-104 at Target Center.

After the win, an animated Patrick Beverley posted a video to Instagram (that has now been deleted but was captured by Rob Perez).

"Ain't nobody believed," Beverley said in the video. "Weak a-s Clippers, beat they mother f---ing a-s."

Beverley had many reasons to be excited, because he has now still never missed the NBA Playoffs in his entire career, and he got to beat his former team.

The Timberwolves will begin heir first-round series in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon.

