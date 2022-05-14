Skip to main content

Paul Pierce’s Tweet About Him And LeBron James During Celtics-Bucks Game 6

Paul Pierce sent out a tweet about him and LeBron James during Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Pierce and James had many battles in the NBA Playoffs when James was on the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Boston Celtics saved their season on Friday night when they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 (on the road in Wisconsin) by a score of 108-95. 

During the game, Celtics legend Paul Pierce sent out a tweet that will have NBA fans reminiscing. 

Pierce's tweet said: "This game give me that pp lbj game 7 vibe"

Pierce and James had many battles in the NBA Playoffs when James was on the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

As for the current series, the Celtics will host the Bucks on Sunday for Game 7 of their series. 

The winner of the game will move to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off with the Miami Heat in Florida for Games 1 and 2. 

The Bucks are the third seed in the east, and they won the NBA Championship last season which was the first title of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career. 

Meanwhile, the Celtics are the second seed in the east, and they lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season. 

