Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and Ja Morant's dad (Tee) had to be separated at Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.

UPDATE: Shannon Sharpe and Tee Morant were seen hugging and laughing.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers (20-25) are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (31-13) in California.

The Grizzlies came into the night as the hottest team in the NBA (they're in the middle of an 11-game winning streak).

However, the attention of fans on Twitter is on something other than the game.

Instead, they are more interested in the incident that took place courtside between Shannon Sharpe, members of the Grizzlies and Tee Morant (Ja Morant's father).

Via Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal: "Absolute madness. Shannon Sharpe was talking to Ja Morant, then Steven Adams walked over in front of Ja Morant. Tee Morant and Shannon Sharpe then had words before Sharpe was escalated off the floor."

ESPN's Dave McMenamin caught up with Sharpe during halftime and got more details on the incident from the Football Hall of Famer.

In addition, Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report got Tee Morant's explanation of what happened with Sharpe.

Via Haynes: "Tee Morant — father of Ja Morant —tells @NBAonTNT/@BleacherReport he and Shannon Sharpe “are good” and has “nothing but love for him.” Said it’s just two guys from the South talking trash and supporting their teams."

Sharpe is also the co-host of FS1's popular show Undisputed with Skip Bayless.

Videos of the drama are going viral all over social media, and there will likely be more details after the game.

The Lakers are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference, while the Grizzlies are the second seed.