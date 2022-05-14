Watch Steph Curry's Unstoppable Move

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are playing the Memphis Grizzlies in California on Friday night for Game 6 of their second-round series.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night, and Curry looked unstoppable with a step-back jumper in the first quarter.

The Warriors lead the series 3-2, so if they win the game on Friday night they will end the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

They had a chance to close out the Grizzlies in Game 5 on the road, but they got blown out.

The Grizzlies have been playing without their best player All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who injured his knee at the end of Game 3.

The winner of the series will play either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks for a chance to make the NBA Finals.

That series is currently tied up at 3-3 after the Mavs won Game 6 on Thursday night.

They will play Game 7 of their series on Sunday in Arizona.

If the Grizzlies beat the Warriors on Friday night, they will force a Game 7 back in Tennessee.

