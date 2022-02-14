Steph Curry Reveals His Pick For The Super Bowl

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night in San Francisco, and Steph Curry had 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the win.

After the game, Curry was asked who he is picking to win the Super Bowl on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The answer from Curry can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Curry is picking the Bengals to win the Super Bowl, and likes the fact that quarterback Joe Burrow likely has to have a big game to get the win.

"I'm going with the Bengals," Curry said. "I like the fact that if they get a win he has to play out of his mind more so than the other side."

