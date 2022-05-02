Skip to main content

Here's What Steph Curry Said About Draymond Green's Ejection After Game 1

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriros won Game 1 over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriros defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 117-116 on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee, and the game was an absolute thriller. 

In the first half, Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul that was very questionable. 

After the game, Steph Curry was asked about the ejection of his All-Star teammate.  

"It's a tough call obviously on the road trying to start a series, and you get a guy like Draymond headed to the locker room, nobody wants to see that," Curry said of the ejection. "It's not good for the game, I didn't think it deserved that obviously."

The Warriors now lead the series 1-0, and Game 2 will be played back in Memphis on Tuesday evening. 

This is the first time that the Warriors are back in the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. 

Prior to their two-year playoff drought, they had made the NBA Finals five straight times and won three NBA Championships in that span. 

As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season to the Utah Jazz in five games. 

