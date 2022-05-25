Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost Game 4
The Golden State Warriors lost Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals by a score of 119-109 on Tuesday night in Texas to the Dallas Mavericks.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.
The win for the Mavs saves them from getting swept as they will now head to San Francisco down 3-1 in the series.
They had lost the first three games, but did not give up in the fourth game, which at the very least makes Game 5 something to tune into (Game 6 would be back in Dallas).
No team in the history has ever come back to win a series after trailing 3-0.
The Mavs are back in the playoffs for the third straight season, but this is their first time since the 2011 season making it out of the first-round.
In 2011, they beat Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals to win the NBA Championship.
