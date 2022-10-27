Fan Records Video Of A Furious Steve Nash On His Way To The Locker Room

The Brooklyn Nets are not off to a good start to the 2022-23 NBA season.

On Wednesday night, they lost by a score of 110-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin, so they are now just 1-3 in their first four contests.

During the loss to the Bucks, head coach Steve Nash got ejected from the game and was clearly very angry.

A fan recorded a video of Nash on his way into the locker room, and the clip is going viral on Twitter (h/t Overtime and nollenntabaska/IG).

Nash is a two-time MVP and one of the best point guards in the history of the NBA.

However, his coaching career has yet to get off to a good start.

He took over the Nets in 2021, and they made the second round of the NBA Playoffs (they lost a Game 7 to the Bucks on their home floor), and this past season they were swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, the expectation will always be to make the Conference Finals (at a minimum).

The way the Nets have started out the new season is not a positive sign either.

They have one of the most talented rosters in the league but need to play better with each other.

These things typically fall on the head coach, so if the Nets don't start clicking soon, it may be hard for Nash to keep his job.

The Nets will play their next game on Thursday night at home in Brooklyn against the Dallas Mavericks.