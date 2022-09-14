Cleveland Browns Welcome Donovan Mitchell To The City

Skip to main content
The Cleveland Browns Sent Out A Tweet About Donovan Mitchell

On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns tweeted about the Cleveland Cavaliers' new player Donovan Mitchell. The three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavs over the offseason.
Donovan Mitchell is one of the best young stars in the entire NBA, which is why it was  massive news when the 26-year-old was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the offseason.  

He has been an All-Star in each of the last three seasons, and likely will propel the Cavs to new heights.  

On Wednesday, the franchise will introduce him to the media, which should be an exciting day for fans of Cleveland sports. 

He's already posted photos of himself in Cavs gear, and recently tweeted about Ohio State Football.

Clearly, he is excited to be with his new team and city. 

On Wednesday afternoon, the NFL's Cleveland Browns sent out a tweet welcoming Mitchell to the city.

Browns: "Welcome home Spida!" 

The Cavs went 44-38 last season, and finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They lost to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, so they missed the postseason.  

However, that was their best season since 2018 when they still had LeBron James on the roster.

Therefore, adding Mitchell to essentially the same roster is going to make for an exciting season. 

There is no reason that they can't be a top-five team in the Eastern Conference. 

The Browns have a loaded roster and won their first game of the season on the road in Charlotte over the Carolina Panthers by a score of 26-24.

For Cleveland fans, it should be a fascinating sports season. 

