Chris Paul Reveals Who Texted Him After Game 7

The Phoenix Suns had their season come to an end on Sunday night when they lost Game 7 of their second-round playoff series to the Dallas Mavericks. After the tough loss, Chris Paul met with the media.

The Phoenix Suns had their season come to an end on Sunday night at home in Arizona, and the game was an absolute shocker to say the least.

The Mavs came into Arizona for Game 7 and blew out the Suns by a score of 123-90. 

Prior to the win for the Mavs, no team in the series had won a game on the road and the home team had been dominant in all six games.  

After the game, Chris Paul met with the media and revealed that his son had already texted him.

"I had a text from my son after the game saying, 'let's get in the gym'," Paul said after Game 7. 

The Suns had made the NBA Finals last season, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. 

This season, they have finished the regular season as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA. 

