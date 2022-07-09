Skip to main content
Former Milwaukee Bucks First-Round Pick Signs With Toronto Raptors

Former Milwaukee Bucks First-Round Pick Signs With Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have announced the signing of D.J. Wilson. The former Michigan star was drafted in the first-round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Toronto Raptors have announced the signing of D.J. Wilson. The former Michigan star was drafted in the first-round of the 2017 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Friday, the Toronto Raptors have announced that they have signed D.J. Wilson.   

Wilson played four games for the Raptors last season, and he has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.  

In 2017, he was the 17th overall pick by the Bucks out of Michigan, and he played there for part of four seasons.  

He has career averages of 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. 

The Raptors made the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost in six games to the Philadelphia 76ers. 

In 2019, they won the NBA Championship. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17627796_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Viral Photo Steph Curry Tweeted

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16309722_168388303_lowres
News

Former Milwaukee Bucks First-Round Pick Signs With Toronto Raptors

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
News

Former Knicks Star Reportedly Signing With The Washington Wizards

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_18057743_168388303_lowres
News

San Antonio Spurs Waive Veteran Forward

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17470837_168388303_lowres
News

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Supermax Extension With Nikola Jokic

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_16166477_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: New York Knicks Waive Veteran Player

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17947077_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Officially Sign NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17135473_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Hawks Sign Veteran Center In Free Agency

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18154195_168388303_lowres
News

James Harden Takes Massive Paycut With Philadelphia 76ers

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago