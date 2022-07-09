Former Milwaukee Bucks First-Round Pick Signs With Toronto Raptors

On Friday, the Toronto Raptors have announced that they have signed D.J. Wilson.

Wilson played four games for the Raptors last season, and he has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets.

In 2017, he was the 17th overall pick by the Bucks out of Michigan, and he played there for part of four seasons.

He has career averages of 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The Raptors made the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they lost in six games to the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 2019, they won the NBA Championship.

