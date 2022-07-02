Tom Brady And Anthony Edwards' Viral Twitter Exchange

On Thursday, Tom Brady and Anthony Edwards had a hilarious Twitter exchange that went viral.

Edwards posted a video playing football, and Brady (probably the greatest quarterback ever) quote tweeted the tweet.

Brady: "Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL"

Edwards then had an incredible comment back to Brady.

Edwards: "Gronk gone, so what’s up???"

Brady is currently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but is most known for his time with the New England Patriots.

He is a seven-time Super Bowl Champion, and won six with the Patriots and has one so far with the Bucs.

As for Edwards, he was the first overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft, and just finished his second season in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves.