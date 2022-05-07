Skip to main content

You Won't Believe Who's Sitting Courtside At Heat-76ers Game 3

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell is sitting on the court at Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening, and a very intriguing guest is in attendance at the game.  

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell is sitting on the court.  

Mitchell and the Jazz made the NBA Playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.  

Game 6 was a devastating loss on their home court in Salt Lake City. 

As for the Heat and 76ers, their series is 2-0 in favor of the Heat. 

The Heat crushed the 76ers (by double-digits) in both games in Florida, so all of the pressure is now on the 76ers to avoid going into an 0-3 hole on their home court. 

No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from being down 0-3, so the Heat are in a prime spot to pretty much wrap up the series with a win on Friday night in Pennsylvania. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_13704568_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe Who's Sitting Courtside At Heat-76ers Game 3

By Ben Stinar29 seconds ago
USATSI_18106978_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum Has A Pet Peeve He Wants Everyone To Know

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_17505699_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Heat's Final Injury Report For Game 3 Against 76ers

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17873400_168388303_lowres
News

Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis Gets Invited To NBA Draft Combine

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18204655_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Latest Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18171301_168388303_lowres
News

Jose Alvarado Sends Bold Tweet About His NBA Future

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_10143256_168388303_lowres
News

Reunion? Former NBA Star Says He Would Make This Trade For Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18197833_168388303_lowres
News

Is Ja More Popular Than Steph? This Stat Will Blow Your Mind

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17962530_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Update To Suns Injury Report For Game 3 Against Mavs

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago