You Won't Believe Who's Sitting Courtside At Heat-76ers Game 3

Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell is sitting on the court at Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening, and a very intriguing guest is in attendance at the game.

Mitchell and the Jazz made the NBA Playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

Game 6 was a devastating loss on their home court in Salt Lake City.

As for the Heat and 76ers, their series is 2-0 in favor of the Heat.

The Heat crushed the 76ers (by double-digits) in both games in Florida, so all of the pressure is now on the 76ers to avoid going into an 0-3 hole on their home court.

No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from being down 0-3, so the Heat are in a prime spot to pretty much wrap up the series with a win on Friday night in Pennsylvania.

