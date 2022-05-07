You Won't Believe Who's Sitting Courtside At Heat-76ers Game 3
The Philadelphia 76ers are hosting the Miami Heat for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Friday evening, and a very intriguing guest is in attendance at the game.
Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell is sitting on the court.
Mitchell and the Jazz made the NBA Playoffs as the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but they lost in the first-round to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.
Game 6 was a devastating loss on their home court in Salt Lake City.
As for the Heat and 76ers, their series is 2-0 in favor of the Heat.
The Heat crushed the 76ers (by double-digits) in both games in Florida, so all of the pressure is now on the 76ers to avoid going into an 0-3 hole on their home court.
No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from being down 0-3, so the Heat are in a prime spot to pretty much wrap up the series with a win on Friday night in Pennsylvania.
