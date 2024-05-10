Video Of Kyrie Irving With A Fan Went Viral After Mavs-Thunder Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 119-110.
The victory ties up the series at 1-1, and the teams will now head to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
After the big win, Kyrie Irving was seen giving his shoes to a fan, and the video got a lot of attention on social media.
Via The NBA: "Kyrie Irving gifts a young @dallasmavs fan his Game 2 sneaks!"
Irving is one of the most popular players of all time, and the clip had over 500,000 impressions and 10,000 likes.
He finished the game with nine points, three rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 2/8 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Irving is in his second season playing for Dallas.
The former Duke star finished the year with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
In the first round, the Mavs beat the Los Angeles Clippers (in six games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves currently lead the Nuggets 2-0 with Game 3 on Friday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Irving was the first pick in the 2011 NBA Draft and is in his 13th season playing in the league.