Former Knicks Star Reportedly Signing With The Washington Wizards

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Washington Wizards are adding a 37-year-old veteran.

The New York Knicks waived Taj Gibson on Friday, and Charania is reporting that he will likely join the Wizards.

Charania: "Taj Gibson plans to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gibson was released today by New York and would give Washington an accomplished veteran big man."

Gibson averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks last season, and he has played in the NBA for 13-years.

He has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but they missed the playoffs this past season since they were the 11th seed.

