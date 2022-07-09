Skip to main content
Former Knicks Star Reportedly Signing With The Washington Wizards

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Washington Wizards will likely sign Taj Gibson. The veteran forward was waived by the New York Knicks on Friday.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Washington Wizards are adding a 37-year-old veteran.   

The New York Knicks waived Taj Gibson on Friday, and Charania is reporting that he will likely join the Wizards.     

Charania: "Taj Gibson plans to sign with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers on Sunday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Gibson was released today by New York and would give Washington an accomplished veteran big man."

Gibson averaged 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Knicks last season, and he has played in the NBA for 13-years. 

He has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls. 

The Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but they missed the playoffs this past season since they were the 11th seed. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

