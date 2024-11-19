Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Nuggets-Grizzlies Game
On Tuesday evening, the Denver Nuggets will face off against the Grizzlies in Memphis.
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as Nikola Jokic has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
Jokic has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "Nikola Jokic is out (personal reasons) for tonight’s Denver Nuggets game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s his third straight missed game. Jokic, a leading MVP candidate, has averaged 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 11.7 assists this season."
The Nuggets are 7-5 in their first 12 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
However, they have lost both games without Jokic in the lineup.
Most recently, the Nuggets lost to the Grizzlies 105-90 (also in Memphis).
Julian Strawther led the team with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/7 from the three-point range in 24 minutes off the bench.
Following the Grizzlies, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday when they host Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
As for the Grizzlies, they have gone 8-6 in their first 14 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They are 5-2 in the seven games they have played on their home floor in Memphis.
Following Denver, the Grizzlies will remain at home to host Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday evening.