Nikola Jokic's Official Status For Nuggets-Grizzlies Game
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
For the game, the Nuggets will remain without their best player, as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been ruled out.
He also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of the lineup.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (personal) listed out Sunday."
Jokic is having another sensational season with averages of 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 56.4% from the three-point range in his first ten games.
Via StatMamba on November 14: "The only players in the NBA this month averaging 25+ PPG & 10+ APG:
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic"
The Nuggets are 7-4 in their first 11 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 101-94.
The loss snapped a five-game winning streak.
On the road, the Nuggets have gone 2-2 in the four games they have played outside of Denver.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 7-6 in their first 13 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after falling 123-118 to the Golden State Warriors.
Following Sunday's showdown, the Nuggets and Grizzlies will face off (again) on Tuesday evening in Memphis.
The Grizzlies have gone 4-2 in six games at home.