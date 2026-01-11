Bucks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 11
Nikola Jokic is still out of the lineup for the Denver Nuggets, and they could be down a few more players on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Jonas Valanciunas and Cam Johnson have already been ruled out while Denver has listed Jamal Murray as questionable. He missed their last game against Atlanta.
If he doesn’t play, Denver’s offense may be in trouble on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Bucks are looking to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference, as they’re the No. 11 seed despite winning six of their last 10 games. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo get them a win as road favorites on Sunday?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s showdown.
Bucks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bucks -2.5 (-108)
- Nuggets +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Bucks: -135
- Nuggets: +114
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Bucks vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Bucks record: 17-21
- Nuggets record: 25-13
Bucks vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Bucks Injury Report
- Alex Antetokounmpo – out
- Taurean Prince – out
- Pete Nance – out
- Kevin Porter Jr. – probable
Nuggets Injury Report
- Jamal Murray – questionable
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- Christian Braun – probable
- Spencer Jones – questionable
- Curtis Jones – out
- Jonas Valanciunas – out
- Nikola Jokic – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Tamar Bates – out
Bucks vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 28.5 Points (-116)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Antetokounmpo is a great prop target against Denver:
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, and I think the two-time MVP is a little undervalued when it comes to his points prop.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.2 points per game this season while shooting 65.0 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc. In addition to that, he’s scored 29 or more points in six of eight games since returning from a calf injury.
Giannis is back up to playing around 30 minutes per night, and he’s now taking on a Denver team that is just 26th in the league in defensive rating this season.
I think Giannis may be undervalued after he scored 21 points on just 11 shots in his last game against the Los Angeles Lakers, so I’ll back him to reach his season average on Sunday.
Bucks vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Bucks in this matchup, as they’re a much better team with Giannis in the lineup than when he’s out.
Milwaukee is a whopping +10.1 points per 100 possessions when Giannis is on the floor, and they’ve gone 14-10 straight up.
Denver is a tough team to trust without Jokic, especially since Murray is also nursing an injury.
Denver scored just 87 points with Murray out against a bad Atlanta defense, and I think the Bucks are the better team at the moment as long as Giannis is on the floor for 30-plus minutes.
Pick: Bucks Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.