Nikola Jokic's Status For Nuggets-Pelicans Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets will play the Pelicans in New Orleans.
For the game, the Nuggets could be without their best player, as Nikola Jokic is on the injury report due to personal reasons.
Via Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (personal) listed questionable for Friday."
Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 56.3% from the field and 56.4% from the three-point range in ten games.
Via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV: "Nikola Jokić is questionable tonight but had to share this fun note…
Jokić is leading the NBA in highest percentage of a team’s offense - meaning percentage of points created by the player (points & assisted points)
He makes up 47.5% for the Nuggets"
The Nuggets are 7-3 in their first ten games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
Most recently, the Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 122-120.
Jokic finished with 37 points, 18 rebounds, 15 assists and three steals while shooting 13/21 from the field and 3/3 from the three-point range.
Following the Pelicans, the Nuggets will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
As for the Pelicans, they are 3-9 in their first 12 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference.
Following Denver, they will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Lakers.