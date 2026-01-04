Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 4
For the second straight game, the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies face off, and L.A. is favored by two possessions at home.
The Grizzlies have a lengthy injury report that includes star guard Ja Morant (questionable), and they’ve dropped three games in a row.
The Lakers are without Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura in this game, but they’re in position to jump into the No. 4 seed in the West with a win.
Can Luka Doncic and LeBron James lead them to their 10th win at home this season?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +5.5 (-118)
- Lakers -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +170
- Lakers: -205
Total
- 240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 15-19
- Lakers record: 21-11
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – questionable
- Zach Edey – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- John Konchar – out
- Jahmai Mashack – out
- Ja Morant – questionable
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
- Javon Small – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Rui Hachimura – out
- Austin Reaves – out
- Adou Thiero – out
- Gabe Vincent – out
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ja Morant UNDER 22.5 Points (-112)
In today’s best NBA prop bets column for SI Betting, I shared why I’m fading Morant against the Lakers:
I’m fading Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant on Sunday, even though the Los Angeles Lakers are 27th in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
Morant was limited to just 16 points on 18 shots in a loss to the Lakers on Jan. 2, and he only has four games (out of 18) this season where he’s scored 23 or more points.
Morant’s shooting has been abysmal – 40.1 percent from the field, 20.8 percent from 3 – and he’s struggled to reach this line even in games where he’s had a ton of shot volume.
The Lakers should be able to hold Morant in check once again on Sunday night.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking the OVER in this matchup:
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies combined for nearly 250 points in their meeting on Jan. 2, and I’m expecting another high-scoring affair on Sunday night.
The Lakers are just 27th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games, and they’ve gone 21-11 to the OVER this season – the highest over percentage in the NBA.
Meanwhile, Memphis ranks eighth in the NBA in pace, and could turn this game into a track meet on Sunday. The Grizzlies are slightly better defensively (14th in defensive rating this season), but they’ve fallen into the bottom half of the league over their last 10 games.
Overall, both of these teams are allowing around 117 points per game in the 2025-26 season. Given the Lakers’ recent defensive struggles, I think the OVER is a great bet on Sunday.
Pick: OVER 240.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
