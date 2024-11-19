OKC Thunder And San Antonio Spurs Injury Reports
On Tuesday night, the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off (in Texas).
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Thunder have ruled out Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Joe, Nikola Topic and Jaylin Williams.
Meanwhile, the Spurs will be without David Duke Jr. Harrison Ingram, Riley Minix, Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama.
Devin Vassell is listed as questionable.
The big letdown will be that NBA fans cannot watch star centers Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama go up against each other.
The Thunder are currently the first seed in the Western Conference with an 11-3 record in their first 14 games.
They have gone 4-1 in the five games they have played on the road away from Oklahoma City.
Most recently, the Thunder lost to the Dallas Mavericks (at home) by a score of 121-119.
Following San Antonio, they will return to Oklahoma City to host Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
As for the Spurs, they have gone 6-8 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are 5-3 in the eight games they have played on their home floor in San Antonio.
Most recently, the Spurs lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 110-93 (on the road).
Following Oklahoma City, they will play their next game on Thursday evening when they remain at home to host Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz.