Has Cam Reddish Become Underrated?

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish has not played in each of the last 22 games.

The former Duke star came into the league as the tenth-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft (and was seen as a player with serious potential).

Over his first two and a half seasons with the Hawks, he averaged 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

While he wasn't efficient (38.5% shooting from the field), he showed signs that he could one day be an excellent player.

In Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, Reddish had 21 points on 6/7 shooting from the three-point range.

Not to mention he has always been a terrific defender.

During the middle of last season, the Knicks traded a first-round pick to land Reddish, but his tenure in New York has not gone well.

This season, he is averaging 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, but he has completely fallen out of the rotation.

Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that "the Knicks are seeking two second-round picks for Cam Reddish."

Has Reddish become underrated?

At just 23 years old, it's safe to say Reddish is nowhere near the prime of his basketball career.

He entered the league at 20 years old, while talented players such as Fred VanVleet and Kyle Kuzma came into the NBA as rookies at 22 years old.

Therefore, it's possible that Reddish simply needs more time to develop and a better system that fits his game.

The Knicks are in an interesting spot where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference during the 2021 season but missed the NBA Playoffs in 2022.

In addition, head coach Tom Thibodeau has always been known as someone who likes to play veterans big minutes.

While Reddish may never become the NBA All-Star that some thought he could be, there is no question he could help out many teams as a role player off the bench.

Based on Scotto's reporting of what his current value is, it's safe to say that Reddish has become an underrated player.