Recent Phoenix Suns Player Officially Signs With New NBA Team
Drew Eubanks is coming off a year where he appeared in 75 games for the Phoenix Suns.
The former Oregon State star finished the season with averages of 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.1% from the field.
This summer, Eubanks became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
On Saturday, he officially signed a contract with the Utah Jazz.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Utah Jazz have officially signed Drew Eubanks and Svi Mykhailiuk, per the NBA transaction log."
Eubanks has spent six seasons in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns.
The best tenure of his career came when he spent the final 22 games of the 2021-22 season with Portland.
He averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 64.6% from the field.
The 27-year-old has career averages of 5.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 60.6% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 323 regular season games.
He has also appeared in three NBA playoff games.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the details of the deal.
Via Wojnarowski on July 1: "Free agent C Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year, $10 million deal to join the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks spent the past season with the Phoenix Suns and stays in the West on the Jazz’s frontline."
As for the Jazz, they finished this past season as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 31-51 record.