Intriguing Report About Klay Thompson's NBA Future
Klay Thompson has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors.
The four-time NBA Champion is coming off a solid year where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
However, he had several slumps and the Warriors missed the NBA playoffs.
This summer, Thompson will be one of the most notable free agents on the market.
On Monday, Shams Charania (appearing on FanDuel TV's Run It Back) reported an interesting tidbit.
Charania: "One name to keep an eye on; Klay Thompson. I'm told there is mutual interest between the Magic and Klay Thompson."
The Magic just finished up a succesful year where they were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, and lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round (in seven games).
Considering the Magic have a young roster that features All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, a veteran such as Thompson could help take them to the next level.
Thompson is no longer the borderline superstar that he once was, but he is still an above-average player.
He was initially the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Washington State, and has helped lead the Warriors to four titles since the 2015 season.
His career averages are 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.