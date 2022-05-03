Opinion: This Team Should Sign Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony (Los Angeles Lakers) will be a free-agent this summer, and I think that the Phoenix Suns should sign the future Basketball Hall of Famer. He has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers and Lakers

37-year-old Carmelo Anthony will be a free agent this offseason after spending the season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The future Basketball Hall of Famer will likely be available for a very low salary considering his age and production at this point in his career.

Anthony is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, and I believe that he should sign with a winning team this summer that gives him a legitimate chance to win an NBA Championship.

I think that the Phoenix Suns should sign the ten-time NBA All-Star.

Why the Suns?

Anthony finished this season playing 26 minutes per game, and averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

He shot a very respectable 37.5% from the three-point range on 5.8 attempt per game.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games), and this year they finished as the top seed in the Western Conference and had the best record in the entire NBA.

They are a fantastic mix of veterans such as Chris Paul, JaVale McGee and Jae Crowder, and a great group of young players with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges.

Anthony would be able to fit into the roster playing with his good friend Paul as one of the veterans coming off the bench.

The Suns and Anthony could mutually help each other, because Anthony has never been to the NBA Finals and the Suns could use his three-point shooting.

There is a very good chance that the Suns will be back in the NBA Finals this year.