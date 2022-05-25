Skip to main content

Is Kevin Durant Going To Leave The Nets?

According to Kristan Winfield of the Daily News, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets front office have not spoken since they were swept by the Boston Celtics. Durant has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors during his legendary career.

On Tuesday, Kristan Winfield of the Daily News reported some very intriguing news about Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.  

According to Winfield, Durant has not spoken to the Nets front office since the team was swept in the first-round of the playoffs last month.  

Last summer, Durant agreed to an extension with the Nets, so he is under contract for many more seasons.  

However, Kyrie Irving can opt out of his contract this summer, and be a free agent as soon as this year.

If he opts in, he will still automatically be a free agent in the summer of 2023. 

Therefore, if Irving were to leave and the Nets got nothing in return, the Nets would not be a legitimate title contender. 

While Durant is locked into the Nets, that has not stopped superstars from wanting a trade before. 

Therefore, the situation is something to keep a close eye on this summer (and or) next summer. 

Durant has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors during his future Hall of Fame career. 

He won the NBA MVP Award in 2014, and he won two titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

