Did LaVar Ball Just Reveal Where Zach LaVine Will Sign In Free Agency?

LaVar Ball made an appearance with David Kaplan, and spoke about the Chicago Bulls and he also added that he thinks Zach LaVine could sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Chicago Bulls had their season come to an end in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs when they lost in five games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

They had a very volatile season that saw them at the top of the Eastern Conference standings at different points during the season, but they faded as the year went on and were the sixth seed.

One of the reasons was that Zach LaVine missed games, and Lonzo Ball was ruled out for the season in the middle of the year.

Recently, LaVar Ball (Lonzo's dad) made an appearance on David Kaplan's show, and he had a lot of interesting things to say.

Fans will get a kick out of what he said about LaVine, who is an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Ball alluded to the fact the LaVine is from the west, and would fit in great in Los Angeles on the Lakers.

The Lakers had a loaded team of future Hall of Famers, but they were unable to make the playoffs this season, and they finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

