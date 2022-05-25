Want To Trade Russell Westbrook?

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, NBA teams have been requesting a first-round pick back in exchange for taking on Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook in a trade.

Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers did not have a good season in 2022, and they finished the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference missing the play-in tournament and the NBA Playoffs as a whole.

Therefore, there have been lots of rumors about Westbrook's future in Los Angeles.

Recently, Jovan Buha of the Athletic reported that teams are requesting at minimum a first-round pick to take on Westbrook's contract (in any trade), which expires next summer.

Westbrook is one of the greatest players ever, and won the NBA's MVP Award in 2017.

He has been to the NBA Finals (one time) and the NBA Playoffs 11 different times.

He's also a nine-time NBA All-Star, and has to most triple-doubles in the history of the league at just 33-years-old.

However, he has been on four different teams in each of the last four years (Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards and Lakers).

If he were to be traded, that would make it five teams in five years.

