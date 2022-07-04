Skip to main content
This Team Is Picking Up Steam To Trade For Kevin Durant

This Team Is Picking Up Steam To Trade For Kevin Durant

The three betting favorites to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets are the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors. Recently, the Raptors have started to pick up more steam based on reports and betting odds.

The three betting favorites to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets are the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors. Recently, the Raptors have started to pick up more steam based on reports and betting odds.

On Thursday, the NBA world had the biggest news of the offseason reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski that Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. 

Wojnarowski reported that two of the teams Durant would want to go to are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. 

Recently, several reports and the betting odds have indicated that the Toronto Raptors are picking up steam to acquire Durant.  

According to Legion Hoops, the betting odds at Fliff Social Sportsbook have gone from +3500 (at one point) all the way down to +300. 

According to Bovada, the three teams favored to trade for Durant are the Suns (first), Heat (second) and Raptors (third). 

Recently, Wojnarowski also added that the Raptors are "lurking" 

In addition, Adam Borai of Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated and Michael Grange of Sportsnet have also reported on the Raptors interest. 

Durant joined the Nets in the summer of 2019 after playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

He is a two-time NBA Champion, and won the MVP Award in 2014. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17869428_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Team Is Picking Up Steam To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17891133_168388303_lowres
News

OKC Thunder Waive Isaiah Roby

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18548559_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Viral Video Of Steph Curry On Saturday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18042417_168388303_lowres
News

Carmelo Anthony's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16286129_168388303_lowres
News

Newest Phoenix Suns Star Sends Out A Viral Tweet

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_13010403_168388303_lowres
Rumors

LeBron James Is Reportedly "Rooting Hard" For This Trade

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_10448899_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James' Viral Tweet To J.R. Smith

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17992009_168388303_lowres
News

The Wizards And Nuggets Made A Big Trade On Thursday

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_10673430_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Chicago Bulls Sign Former All-Star Guard

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago