This Team Is Picking Up Steam To Trade For Kevin Durant
On Thursday, the NBA world had the biggest news of the offseason reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski that Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.
Wojnarowski reported that two of the teams Durant would want to go to are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.
Recently, several reports and the betting odds have indicated that the Toronto Raptors are picking up steam to acquire Durant.
According to Legion Hoops, the betting odds at Fliff Social Sportsbook have gone from +3500 (at one point) all the way down to +300.
According to Bovada, the three teams favored to trade for Durant are the Suns (first), Heat (second) and Raptors (third).
Recently, Wojnarowski also added that the Raptors are "lurking"
In addition, Adam Borai of Bleacher Report and Sports Illustrated and Michael Grange of Sportsnet have also reported on the Raptors interest.
Durant joined the Nets in the summer of 2019 after playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
He is a two-time NBA Champion, and won the MVP Award in 2014.
