Sacramento Kings Officially Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Orlando Robinson is coming off a season where he appeared in 36 games for the Miami Heat.
He finished the year with averages of 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field.
Over the summer, Robinson was waived by the Heat.
Via The Heat On July 7: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have waived Orlando Robinson."
On Wednesday, Robinson officially signed a contract with the Sacramento Kings.
Via Kings.com: "The Sacramento Kings announced today that they have signed center Orlando Robinson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Robinson has spent part of two seasons in the NBA (all with Miami).
His career averages are 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field in 67 regular season games.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported (last month) that the deal is one for year.
Robinson has also spent a lot of time in the G League and is coming off a strong season.
He averaged 24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via Sioux Falls Skyforce On January 31: "A 𝙁𝙊𝙍𝘾𝙀 to be reckoned with 🫡
Orlando Robinson broke his own @nbagleague era franchise record with his 8th consecutive double-double (34 PTS, 13 REB)"
As for the Kings, they are coming off a season where they were the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.