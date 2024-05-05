San Antonio Spurs Paid $400,000 To Grizzlies Player This Season
Lamar Stevens spent this past season playing for the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.
The former Penn State star finished the year with averages of 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 38 games.
Over the offseason, Stevens had been traded (via the Cleveland Cavaliers) to the San Antonio Spurs.
However, the Spurs waived him before the season.
Since Stevens still had money on his contract, he was paid $400,000 by the Spurs for the 2023-24 NBA season (h/t Spotrac and Sam Yip of HoopsHype).
Via Yossi Gozlan of capsheets.com on July 17: "Lamar Stevens leaves a $400,000 dead cap hit on the San Antonio Spurs books for this season."
Stevens has played four seasons in the NBA for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.
His career averages are 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 203 regular season games.
He also appeared in two NBA playoff games for the Cavs during the 2022-23 season.
This summer, Stevens will be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.
As for the Spurs, they finished the year as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.
That said, the franchise has a lot of hype because of rising star Victor Wembanyama.