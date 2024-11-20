Steph Curry's Injury Status For Hawks-Warriors Game
On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Atlanta Hawks at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
For the game, Steph Curry is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Curry is averaging 23.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point range in his first ten games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (knee) listed probable for Wednesday."
The Warriors are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 10-3 record in 13 games.
They have gone 4-1 in the five games they have played at the Chase Center.
Most recently, the Warriors lost to the Clippers by a score of 102-99 (in Los Angeles).
Curry finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 10/21 from the field and 6/15 from the three-point range.
Following Atlanta, the Warriors will play their next game on Friday evening when they travel to New Orleans for a showdown with Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans.
As for the Hawks, they are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games.
They most recently beat De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (on the road) by a score of 109-108.
Following their matchup with the Warriors, the Hawks will play the final game of their road trip when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening at the United Center.