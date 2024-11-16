Steph Curry Makes Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Warriors Game
On Friday evening, the Golden State Warriors hosted the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center in California.
The Warriors beat the Grizzlies by a score of 123-118.
They are now 10-2 in their first 12 games of the 2024-25 season.
However, Steph Curry knows that there is still a lot of work to do for the Warriors to be contenders.
Curry (via ESPN): "We haven't done anything yet, so you don't want to get too ahead of yourself... We're building a foundation and a new identity with this team. You want to be rewarded with winning while you're learning, so that's a good start."
Curry finished Friday's victory with 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals while shooting 4/9 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP is averaging 22.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point range in nine games.
Via StatMamba: "Steph Curry is on pace to be the oldest player in NBA history to average 20+ PPG on 50/40/90% shooting for a single month."
The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are also in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following Memphis, the Warriors will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season (all with the Warriors).
He is a four-time NBA Champion.