Tyrese Maxey's Injury Status For 76ers-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Grizzlies in Memphis.
For the game, the 76ers could get one of their best players back in the lineup, as All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Maxey has missed each of the previous six games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) listed questionable for Wednesday."
Before getting hurt, Maxey had been averaging 27.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in his first seven games.
The 76ers have struggled without Maxey, as they come into the night with a 2-11 record in their first 13 games.
They are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference (and also in the middle of a four-game losing streak).
Most recently, the 76ers lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat by a score of 106-89.
Following the Grizzlies, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they return home to host Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.
As for the Grizzlies, they are 8-7 in their first 15 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They most recently lost to Russell Westbrook and the Denver Nuggets (also at home) by a score of 122-110.
Following the 76ers, the Grizzlies will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.