UPDATE: Chicago Bulls And Milwaukee Bucks Injury Reports
UPDATE: Giannis Antetokounmpo is available (h/t Eric Nehm of The Athletic).
On Wednesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will face off in Wisconsin.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, Adama Sanogo, DJ Steward and Patrick Williams have been ruled out.
E.J. Liddell is available.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, Khris Middleton, Ryan Rollins and Tyler Smith.
The Bulls come into the night with a 6-9 record in their first 15 games.
They are the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and most recently beat the Detroit Pistons by a score of 122-112.
Zach LaVine led the team with 25 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 7/14 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Following Milwaukee, the Bulls will head home to host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday in Chicago.
As for the Bucks, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 5-9 record in 14 games.
They are coming off a 101-100 victory over Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets.
2021 NBA Champion Brook Lopez led the way with 27 points, ten rebounds, one assist, three steals and four blocks while shooting 11/15 from the field in 40 minutes.
Following their matchup with the Bulls, the Bucks will play their next game on Friday when they host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Wisconsin.