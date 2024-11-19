Victor Wembanyama's Final Injury Status For Thunder-Spurs Game
On Tuesday evening, the San Antonio Spurs will host the OKC Thunder in Texas.
For the game, they will be without their best player, as Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out.
Wembanyama also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Michael C. Wright: "Victor Wembanyama is indeed out for tonight’s matchup against OKC w/that bruised right knee."
Wembanyama is averaging 22.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 13 games.
The Spurs are 6-8 in their first 14 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak after most recently falling to the Dallas Mavericks (110-103).
Following their matchup with the Thunder, the Spurs will play their next game Thursday when they host the Utah Jazz.
Via @SpursReporter: "With Victor Wembanyama out, we’re sure to see Charles Bassey get playing time tonight. Stephon Castle spoke about how he’s an underrated defender while Bassey himself talks about what kind of impact he tries to bring after recovering from his ACL injury."
As for the Thunder, they are the best team in the Western Conference with an 11-3 record in 14 games.
They are coming off a 121-119 loss to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.
Following San Antonio, the Thunder will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma.